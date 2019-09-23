Arrest Video Of Man Accused Of Shooting Process Server Released By TPD
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released body camera video from the night they arrested Christopher Barnett for shooting a process server.
In the video, you can see several officers surround Barnett's house for about an hour until he finally came outside with his hands up. A group of officers can be heard commanding Barnett to keep his hands up and walk towards them before eventually handcuffing him.
This arrest happened in July after police say a process server went to Barnett's house to serve papers and Barnett shot him. Barnett claimed it was self-defense but a judge ruled there was enough evidence for Barnett to stand trial for shooting with intent to kill.
