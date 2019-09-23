Crews Responding To Fatal Crash Near Chouteau Train Tracks
TULSA, Oklahoma - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash near a Chouteau train track.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol along with Chouteau Fire and the Mayes County Sheriff Office are investigating after a driver appeared to have crossed the center median off US 412 on the west side of 69 Highway. After crossing the median it appear the car hit a barricade before rolling down toward the train tracks.
Troopers say the driver appears to have been ejected from the car which burnt overnight. The accident was not discovered until 1:50 p.m. on Monday.
It is not clear at this time if a train hit the vehicle or spotted the accident and stopped. A medical examiner is on the scene, and an official report will be released once the investigation is complete.