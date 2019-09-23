Vinita Principal Out Thousands Of Dollars In Months After Identity Theft
VINITA, Oklahoma - A Vinita private school principal said she's out thousands of dollars since her identity was stolen. She said she doesn't know where to turn because police said they don't have any suspects, and the victim is still losing money.
Michelle Markham said a man broke into her car in April while she was staying at an Oklahoma City hotel.
"Everything was disheveled, there was stuff everywhere," she recalled.
The thief made off with her wallet. By the time Markham knew what happened and started canceling her credit cards, she said several purchases had already been made. But it didn't stop there.
"Over the last six months, it's well over $5,000," she said of the money she's lost.
Markham said she's tried everything; canceling her credit cards, creating new accounts, but whoever stole her identity continues to spend her money.
"I really feel less secure than I ever have about my finances," she said. "They know enough about me to do whatever they want at this point."
Markham said she's filed reports with Oklahoma City police, but it hasn't helped.
"Even up until last week, they're paying their bills with my bank account," she said.
The Oklahoma City Police Department told News On 6 they haven't made any arrests because they haven't been able to identify a suspect.
Markham said she's also asked for help from the Vinita Police Department, but they told her there wasn't much they could since the crime didn't happen in their jurisdiction.
She said all she wants is for whoever is doing this to be held accountable, but most of all, for them to stop spending her hard-earned money.
"If I was face to face with them, I would just let them see who I am. I'm a mom, I'm raising two boys," she said. "We're good people, and we don't deserve this. Nobody deserves this."