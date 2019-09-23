"Brokelahoma is part love letter to educators and it's a very angry hate letter to apathy and if there's one take away I want people to take away from this film, it's to snap them out of their apathy, and get involved in the process," Jackson said. "Anybody can get involved in the process, if you're a lawmaker, a mom or dad, a teenager, but you have to start educating yourself about what's happenning and start doing something."