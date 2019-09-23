Oklahoma Public Education Documentary 'Brokelahoma' Debuts In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new documentary about Oklahoma's public education debuted tonight at Circle Cinema; it will show in Oklahoma City Tuesday, and Wednesday it streams on Amazon.
The film "Brokelahoma" was shot just before and during the teacher walkout in 2018. The film was an outgrowth of interviews Broken Arrow parent Titus Jackson started with teachers - to learn about the pressures of the classroom. Jackson said he hopes the film will help people be more educated about the issues in education, and be motivated to get engaged.
"Brokelahoma is part love letter to educators and it's a very angry hate letter to apathy and if there's one take away I want people to take away from this film, it's to snap them out of their apathy, and get involved in the process," Jackson said. "Anybody can get involved in the process, if you're a lawmaker, a mom or dad, a teenager, but you have to start educating yourself about what's happenning and start doing something."