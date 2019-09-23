Holdenville Shows Students Fighting Cancer That They're Not Alone
HOLDENVILLE, Oklahoma - Holdenville Public Schools recognized students within the district who are fighting cancer and their families to show them they aren’t fighting alone.
Holdenville has six students out of their district of more than a thousand kids that are currently battling different types of cancer.
One student lost his battle this past May.
Kaden Briones had a total heart transplant at the age of one and was diagnosed with post transplant lymphoproliferative disorder. He died in May at the age of 12.
During the junior high football game, they read Kaden’s name over the loudspeaker along with the six other students currently battling their prospective diseases: Randy Crawford, Shyann Jones, Carter Blu Royston, Jaxley Babb, and Harley Story.
The students were surrounded by Holdenville cheerleaders, band members and football players holding signs with each of their names on them.
The district says they wanted to bring students and their families onto the field to help show them the school is behind them every step of the way.
“We want them to feel that they are supported in their fight against cancer because it is such a struggle for not only children but adults too and families as well and we want them to feel that they aren’t left alone because of this tragic disease,” said Superintendent Randy Davenport.
September is childhood cancer awareness month and this week the district is doing some different dress up days at their school to help focus attention on childhood cancer.
This is the third year they’ve recognized the students at a September game.