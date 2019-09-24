As the main forcing Wednesday will remain north, we’ll keep a chance for a few showers and storms tomorrow morning to midday, and then a slight chance for a few storms Wednesday afternoon. This chance will remain mostly low. As the surface front attempts to move southward again Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, a higher chance for showers and storms will remain possible across the northern third of the state, approximately along and north of the highway 412 corridor, maybe as far south as the I-40 region. While most of the stronger upper level dynamics will be removed from our area, a few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out Wednesday evening late with the boundary to our north as a focus and the slightly stronger flow aloft brushing the southern and central plains.