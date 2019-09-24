Sky Over Indonesia Turns Red From Forest Fires
The sky over Indonesia is a dark blood red after a surge of forest fires throughout the country over the weekend.
Experts say the red smoky haze is because of human-made forest fires throughout the country.
A video was posted on social media with the caption "this is earth, not planet Mars. We need clean air, not smoke" showed the sky turning red.
Scientists say thousands of acres of ecologically important land are being burned-causing this toxic haze.
Experts say the fires have been started on purpose in order to clear land for agriculture. The burning usually peaks from July to October during Indonesia's dry season.
Officials say part of the blame for the haze lies with big corporations and small-scale farmers,who take advantage of the dry conditions, to clear vegetation for palm oil, pulp, and paper plantations.
So far, there is no word on injuries from the fires or haze.