Groups Hold Events For National Voter Registration Day
Happening Tuesday, state and county election boards are putting an emphasis on getting more people to register to vote.
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and groups across the state are holding events to encourage people to register to vote.
The nonprofit, nonpartisan group OKVOTE says there were only 12 states with lower voter registration rates than Oklahoma in the 2018 election. OKVOTE, along with the state and county election boards, are working to change that.
The Rogers County Election Board has extended its hours Tuesday to give more people the opportunity to register. It will open at 8 a.m and won't close until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.
It only takes a few minutes to register. If you're already registered to vote, now is good time to verify your registration information or confirm your polling place.
There are at least 35 events happening statewide to celebrate National Voter Registration Day. To find the one closest to you, click here.