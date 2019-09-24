President Trump To Address UN, Discusses Phone Call With Ukrainian President
President Trump is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.
President Trump told reporters at the U.N. on Monday that he hoped they could see the transcript of the phone call between him and the president of Ukraine.
"When you see the call, you're going to be very surprised; I hope you see it frankly" said President Trump.
The President denies that during the call this summer that he threatened to withhold millions in aid to Ukraine unless the country agreed to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son.
Biden has since tweeted the president should release the transcript.
A senior administration official tells CBS News that in the days leading up to that call, the president ordered his staff to withhold nearly $400 million of military funding from Ukraine.
Despite all the build-up surrounding the whistle-blower report, President Trump is still scheduled to meet with the Ukrainian leader Wednesday afternoon at the U.N. General Assembly.