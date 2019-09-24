News
UK Supreme Court Rules Suspension Of Parliament Unlawful
The United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament was unlawful.
After three days of hearings, Britain's high court ruled Tuesday morning that Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks was illegal.
It happened in a crucial time-frame before the country's October 31st Brexit deadline, which is when Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union.
Because of this ruling, Parliament will now resume on Wednesday.
The decision also gives lawmakers the opportunity to delay Johnson's strategy.
Johnson and Parliament have been at odds since he took power in July--with the determination to take Britain out of the E.U.-- with or without a divorce deal with Europe