President Trump Promotes National Sovereignty During UN Speech
TULSA, Oklahoma - President Donald Trump addressed the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.
The President began by calling on world leaders to prioritize the sovereignty and values of their own nations. In particular, President Trump decried globalism saying that the future belongs to patriots.
“The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots. The future belongs to strong, independent nations,” said President Trump. “Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders causing them to ignore their own national interests. Those days are over.”
The President then turned his attention to Iran saying that U.S. security was threatened by Iran and warned Tehran to stop its aggressive posture toward Washington’s allies in the Middle East.
“As long as Iran’s menacing behavior continues sanctions will not be lifted. They will be tightened,” said President Trump. “The United States does not seek conflict with any other nation. We desire peace, cooperation, and mutual gain with all. But I will never fail to defend America’s interests.”
President Trump spoke on his relationship with Kim Jong Un and alluded to the idea of a peaceful relationship with Iran if they were to denuclearize.
“The United States has never believed in permanent enemies. We want partners, not adversaries,” said President Trump.
Trump also addressed the ongoing standoff in Venezuela. He would denounce the oppressive regime currently in power and claimed that the United States would “never be a socialist nation.”
Trump is attending three days of meetings and speeches at the United Nations.
The Full Speech Can Be Viewed Below