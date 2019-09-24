News
Police Release New Video Of Tulsa Chase And Drug Arrest
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released bodycam video from the arrest of a woman who led police on a chase through a neighborhood.
Tulsa Police say an officer tried stopping Shannon Wyckoff on May 16th for a traffic violation but the car immediately turned into a neighborhood and took off.
Police say Wyckoff eventually pulled over but they say she and a passenger tried to run from officers. When officers checked the car they say they found drugs and paraphernalia.
Wyckoff was arrested and booked into jail on a misdemeanor warrant as well as other charges including aggravated speeding and possession of marijuana.