1 Wounded, 2 In Custody After Tulsa Shooting, Investigation Underway
Tuesday, September 24th 2019, 12:59 PM CDT
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting in which one person was wounded.
According to TPD, officers were called to the 4600 N Boulder Ave after reports of shots fired. Officers discovered that the victim was being transported to a hospital by a personal car. EMSA was able to meet with that car and provide emergency care.
Another officer was able to spot the suspect vehicle near 3700 N Birmingham where he was able to make a traffic stop. Two suspects were taken in for questioning. A gun was found inside the vehicle. Police say they have also confirmed that the vehicle was stolen.
The victim is being treated for gunshot wounds to his lower body his condition is not known.