Owasso Macy's Fulfillment Center To Hire Over 5,000 Seasonal Employees
OWASSO, Oklahoma - It may just barely be fall, but a major Green Country employer is already looking toward the holidays.
Macy's is in the process of hiring more than 5,000 seasonal workers including some full-time and part-time employees at their Owasso fulfillment center just ahead of the Christmas rush - a number similar to last year.
"We love the seasonal hires,” said Chelsea Levo Feary, the economic development director for Owasso. “That's just great employment for people."
Levo Feary says the hiring announcement is exciting news for not only the city, but people across the Tulsa area.
"Holiday time is typically a high employment time where people are looking for extra jobs,” said Levo Feary. “Even just to make a Christmas budget sometimes."
The announcement comes as retail companies across the country prepare for the holiday rush and an increase in online orders.
In Owasso, Macy's is looking for warehouse employees, material handlers and equipment operators to help with the extra demand.
The jobs typically run up to the Christmas period, but varies by role and location, and according to the company, could lead to full-time employment after the holidays if desired.
The hiring also comes during a period of low unemployment and a good economy, something Levo Feary hopes the city can capitalize on.
“We have the resources and the capacity to help our local businesses grow and expand,” she said. “Of course we have plenty of land and available buildings for businesses that would like to locate here as well."
To apply online, click here.