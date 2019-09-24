News
Tulsa Health Department Inspects Vendors Prior To State Fair
The Tulsa Health Department is inspecting food vendors at the state fair this year.
The Health Department will be inspecting more than 200 food and drink vendors before the fair begins on Thursday, September 26. Each vendor will also be asked to show proof of a permit. Health Department Officials said after their initial check, they will be inspecting four more times before the fair is over.
"We're getting our fryers cleaned out, the vents have to be cleaned. We're doing floors, dishes, and getting ready to get inspected," Southwest Concessions Manager Lori Edwards said.
The Health Department want people to know they can leave feedback on vendor foods at their office in the Exchange Center.