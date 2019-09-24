Oklahoma Republicans Respond To Nancy Pelosi's Impeachment Inquiry Of President Trump
WASHINGTON, D.C - Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House is launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump, which set off a string of criticism from Oklahoma Republicans.
The news brought on a series of statements from Oklahoma lawmakers who disagreed with the idea of an impeachment inquiry. Some lawmakers and President Trump have even called the inquiry a "witch hunt."
The following are statements released by Oklahoma politicians.
Congressman Markwayne Mullin said:
“Pelosi Democrats have been dead set on resisting President Trump since the day he was elected. They have wasted time and taxpayer dollars on investigation after investigation and now they’re taking it a step further with a baseless impeachment investigation. Will they ever stop this witch hunt? This is nothing more than a distraction from their failed socialist agenda. The American people deserve better than this ridiculous charade.”
Congressman Frank Lucas said:
“The President has announced that his Administration will be releasing the transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, which will provide clarity and hopefully end the rampant partisan speculation."
“In the interest of transparency, I would also encourage the President to release the whistleblower’s report to Congress. It is critical that the oversight of our nation’s intelligence community be handled in a secure and bipartisan fashion based on facts.”
Keven Hern said:
“The left has proven that they can and will spin anything into an impeachment frenzy. Their MO is to call for impeachment first and sort through the facts later,” said Rep. Hern. “They wasted 2 years and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars investigating the President’s ties to Russia during the campaign, promising it would lead to incrimination and impeachment, but found nothing. President Trump has been a successful and effective President, our booming economy is proof that his policies work. But the Democrats will do anything to halt his progress. They’ve wasted their first 9 months in the majority – they have no legislative accomplishments to speak of!”
U.S. Senator James Lankford said:
“The House of Representatives is starting an impeachment inquiry when there are facts no Member of Congress has seen—including the transcript of the call or the whistleblower report. Clearly, this impeachment inquiry is a politically-motivated solution and a distraction to the real work that needs to be done.”
Congressman Tom Cole said:
“Speaker Pelosi and her fellow Democrats are doing an enormous disservice to the country by recklessly pursuing a partisan impeachment inquiry that puts the priorities of their Caucus ahead of the needs of the American people.“
"Whether right or wrong, it’s clear that House Democrats have already decided what they want to believe. This is an alarming disservice to the American people, who rely on their lawmakers to seek the truth – not politically motivated smear campaigns."
“As an elected body of members entrusted with defending the Constitution, the People’s House should be working to actually improve the lives of the American people. Unfortunately, Democrats are set on condemning the president at every turn and in the process damaging the House as an institution.”