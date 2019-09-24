Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Suspected Of Murder After Missouri Standoff
SPRINGFIELD, Missouri - A woman is now in police custody wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex that happened back in July.
On Tuesday, officers arrested her in Springfield, Missouri. Tulsa Police said they now have three of the four suspects in custody. They said their fourth suspect, Nicholas Gibson is still on the run.
United States Marshals, Springfield Police and other law enforcement agencies surrounded a house that they believed murder suspects Ruth Blair and Nicholas Gibson were in.
"There was somewhat of a standoff that occurred here at this residence. Entry was made and they searched the residence. They were unable to locate both of the suspects," said Tulsa Police Detective Jason White.
Police said they also recovered a stolen vehicle. Both Ruth Blair and Nicolas Gibson are wanted in connection with a murder that happened back in July near 71st and Lewis at the Cascade Apartments.
"Nicholas Gibson, also known as woods and his common law wife Ruthie Blair,” said White.
At the time of the shooting, Tulsa Police said witnesses had heard someone yell for help just before a gun shot. Michael Binder was found dead inside his apartment with a gun shot wound.
Police said the shooting appeared to be a robbery that went bad. Ruth Blair, Nicholas Gibson, Samuel Washington and Leanna Roacher are all charged with murder.
Officers had already arrested Washington and Roacher.
"Literally moments after that homicide had occurred, they fled our city. There is two other people that are in custody in reference to that homicide," said Det. White.
Police were able to track down and arrest Ruth Blair in Missouri but said Nicholas Gibson their fourth and final suspect is still on the run.
"What we were looking for is to get those two off of the streets, that's the main thing and we want to do that safely," said White.
If you have any information contact Tulsa Police or Springfield, MO Police. You can submit a tip anonymously to the United States Marshals Service by clicking here.