Woman, Children OK After Shots Fired Into Tulsa Apartment
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman and her children are safe after Tulsa Police said someone fired shots into her apartment near 15th Street and Garnett.
Police were called out to the apartment around 7 p.m. Tuesday night; when they got there, officers found the sliding glass door in the apartment had been shattered.
Witnesses told police they heard anywhere between three to eight gunshots.They said they also saw a group of men arguing and fighting outside the woman's apartment before hearing the gunshots.
Detectives found a bullet slug from the woman's apartment and several shell casings from where the fight happened. Luckily, the woman and her small children--who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting--were not hurt.
Officers said that currently they don't have a suspect description, and they're working on getting more information from neighbors.