Skiatook Bridge Project Almost Finished After Weather Delays
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma - ODOT says a long-term bridge project on Highway 20 in Skiatook is finally almost finished.
Drivers have seen these cones and barricades for more than a year but they'll soon be a thing of the past.
ODOT says contractors are putting the finishing touches on the bridges, including guard rail work and striping.
At first, the project was expected to be finished this past spring, but unforeseen deck repairs and flooding put contractors behind. The westbound side is already finished and the department says all eastbound lanes should be open in about a month.
"Drivers are really going to notice the difference in both of the directions and we'll be certainly be glad to have it wrapped up and have another good bridge in place" Said Kenna Mitchell with ODOT.
ODOT says it spent $1.5 million on this project.