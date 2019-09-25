OSU Remembers Life, Legacy Of Boone Pickens
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - The celebration of life ceremony for the legendary Boone Pickens will take place Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena on the OSU Campus.
Pickens funeral was last week in Dallas, but Wednesday the OSU community will remember the man who gave back to their university and, really, the entire state of Oklahoma.
University President Burns Hargis called Pickens the "ultimate cowboy" in a statement saying in part "It is impossible to calculate his full impact on Oklahoma State. His historic gifts to academics and athletics not only transformed the university, they inspired thousands of others to join in the transformation."
Hargis went on to say OSU will not be the same without the oil tycoon.
Wednesday, the school is hoping to have a sea of orange here at the Gallagher-Iba basketball arena.
That's the color they would like everyone coming to the celebration of life to wear.
The event starts at 3p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
If you can't make it, there will be a live stream available.
They are also encouraging everyone to share their memories of Boone on social media using the hashtag #RememberingBoone.
The university is hoping to permanently honor Pickens by funds for a statue to commemorate him.