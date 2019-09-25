TULSA, Oklahoma - Michelle Bonicelli a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator with the OSU Extension Center in Tulsa County is making Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes. 

Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes:

Ingredients:

4 medium sweet potatoes, about 12-14 oz. each

1 pound lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 packet taco seasoning

1 cup chunky salsa

1/4-1/2 cup water

Toppings:

Shredded Mexican blend cheese

Diced tomato

Shredded lettuce

Diced avocado or guacamole

Sour Cream

 

Directions: 

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Poke several hole in each sweet potato with a fork. 

2. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bake in the oven for approximately 60 minutes, or until soft. 

3. Brown ground beef, chopped onions, and garlic in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drain Grease and add taco seasoning and salsa. 

4. Reduce heat to meduim-low and cook for 5 more minutes until mixture has thickened and is heated through. Add 1/2 cup of water to achieve desired consistency.

5. Spoon the cooked taco meat over the sweet potatoes and add desired toppings. 

 

Serves 4. 

 

 