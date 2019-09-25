Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
TULSA, Oklahoma - Michelle Bonicelli a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator with the OSU Extension Center in Tulsa County is making Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes.
Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes:
Ingredients:
4 medium sweet potatoes, about 12-14 oz. each
1 pound lean ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 packet taco seasoning
1 cup chunky salsa
1/4-1/2 cup water
Toppings:
Shredded Mexican blend cheese
Diced tomato
Shredded lettuce
Diced avocado or guacamole
Sour Cream
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Poke several hole in each sweet potato with a fork.
2. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bake in the oven for approximately 60 minutes, or until soft.
3. Brown ground beef, chopped onions, and garlic in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drain Grease and add taco seasoning and salsa.
4. Reduce heat to meduim-low and cook for 5 more minutes until mixture has thickened and is heated through. Add 1/2 cup of water to achieve desired consistency.
5. Spoon the cooked taco meat over the sweet potatoes and add desired toppings.
Serves 4.