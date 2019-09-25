TULSA, Oklahoma - Not a lot of change from previous discussions and forecasts for the next few days. We’ll have a slight chance for a few showers early this morning as a weak outflow drops from Kansas into northern OK, but these should not be significant or long-lasting. In the temperature category, highs today will remain well above the seasonal average, nearing themed to upper 80s along with humid weather creating heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. One or two spotty storms will remain possible for the afternoon along and north of I-40, but higher chances will arrive later this evening across the northern third of the state as the cold front-wind shift makes another run at the area before stalling and lifting northward Thursday. A few of these storms early evening may be severe with hail and wind the main issues. Early Thursday morning, some additional showers and storms will remain possible with heavy rainfall threats near and east of the metro. These will also decrease rapidly after the early Thursday morning hours. Thursday afternoon appears mostly dry and mild with highs in the lower to mid-80s.