Man Robbed After Meeting 2 Women At Casino
TULSA, Oklahoma - For the second time this week, Tulsa police are investigating a robbery that started with a man meeting a woman at a casino.
Officers say the victim met two women at the Hard Rock Casino who asked him for gas money.
Police say the victim took the women to his house near Admiral and Harvard.
Officer say one of the women asked the man for a ride to her apartment about a block away just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
When they got there, officers say one of the woman pulled out a knife, grabbed the man in his privates, held the weapon to his stomach, and told him to give them all his stuff. Police say the man did and the women ran off toward the Fiesta Apartments near 2nd Street and Knoxville.
On Sunday officers arrested a woman who police say met a man at the casino and then lured him to a motel to rob him.
If you have any information that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.