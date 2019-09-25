State Health Officials Encouraging Public To Get Flu Shots Early
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it's not too early to get your flu shot for the 2019-2020 season.
Officials from the State Department of Health they say they're already seeing flu cases being reported across the state. The Department of Health says they release reports weekly starting in October but say so far between July 31st and August 31st they had nine cases reported to them.
Looking back at last year's flu numbers between September 2018 through August 31st of 2019 Tulsa County had 19 deaths due to the flu and had just over 700 people hospitalized.
The seasonal flu shot is already available at pharmacies and doctors offices.
The Tulsa Health Department will have the flu shots available at any of their locations starting next Monday.