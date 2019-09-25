Nissan Recalls 1.23 Million Vehicles For Faulty Backup Camera
Nissan is recalling 1.23 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem with the backup camera displays.
The recall covers many vehicles in the 2018 and 2019 model lineup, according to a letter the automaker sent last week to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It includes the Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan. Also included are the Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles.
Backup camera displays, which put the view from the rear-facing camera onto a screen facing the driver, are required to return to default settings each time the car backs up anew. But vehicles affected by the recall retained the settings adjusted by the driver, which could be harmful if the driver had reduced the camera's visibility and did not readjust it to the default view before the next backup.
Owners of affected cars are asked to take them to an authorized dealer for an update of the affected software. Nissan will begin a dealer notification starting October 7, while car owners will be notified starting October 21.
Here are the 2018-2019 Nissan and Infiniti vehicles potentially affected by the recall:
- 2018-2019 Nissan Altima (125,989 vehicles)
- 2018-2019 Nissan LEAF (4,845)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Maxima (38,502)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Sentra (164,844)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Titan (27,888)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Titan Diesel (4,283)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Versa Note (4,699)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Versa Sedan (69,746)
- 2019 Nissan GT-R (128)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Kicks (66,142)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Murano (55,799)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Pathfinder (61,531)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Rogue (296,194)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Rogue Sport (61,474)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Armada (25,578)
- 2018-2019 Nissan Frontier (55,397)
- 2018-2019 Nissan NV (20,001)
- 2018-2019 Nissan NV200 (17,859)
- 2019 Nissan Taxi (321)
- 2018-2019 Infiniti Q50 (23,413)
- 2018-2019 Infiniti Q60 (4,848)
- 2019 Infiniti Q70 (1,115)
- 2019 Infiniti Q70L (1,801)
- 2018-2019 Infiniti QX30 (4,427)
- 2019 Infiniti QX50 (23,274)
- 2019 Infiniti QX60 (49,970)
- 2018-2019 Infiniti QX80 (18,762)