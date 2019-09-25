Holland Hall Student Accused Of Making Classmate 'Hit List'
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Holland Hall middle school student reportedly made threatening statements about other students.
Reports say a 13-year-old boy made a hit list of people he wanted to kill while sitting at a lunch table. The report says the list was made on Friday, Sept. 20th and students initially thought it was funny before later telling school leaders.
The school sent a letter to parents on Tuesday afternoon saying school leaders had met with the student in question and the family. The letter says the student will not be in school for the time being, pending the appropriate assessments and further investigation. The school filed a police report.
The letter to the parents says the school takes all threatening statements seriously to ensure the safety of their students. We have contacted the school for a statement but haven't heard back yet.