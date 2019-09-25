Tulsa City Council Discusses Office Of Independent Monitor Plans
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum says he has a new NEW plan for an 'office of independent monitor' program after last month's plan was scrapped.
Mayor Bynum says there wasn't enough support for the previous plan, so he is hopeful that more people will consider this new proposal.
The Mayor says he and his advisory council have spent a lot of time this year trying to develop a middle ground but it was difficult to get everyone on board. Many on the board and in the public expressed concern over the idea of an oversight function.
So Mayor Bynum's new plan revolves around community policing. The city says they saw so much success with the community resource officer at 61st and Peoria and they want to see more of that and develop ways to continue that in other areas of the community.
They say what has stopped them from developing more community resource officers is staffing issues with the department. So right now they want to add officers to Gilcrease and Mingo Valley divisions because studies show those are the areas that have the most trust issues with police.
There's data from an outside agency being presented Wednesday afternoon at a meeting at 1 pm and they believe this data along with what they will learn tonight at their equality indicator meeting will be very essential in developing their plan moving forward.