News
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tulsa Homicide Suspect In Missouri
TULSA, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting at the Cascades Apartments complex in July.
Related Story: Victim Identified In Cascades Apartment Homicide
Nicholas Gibson was taken into custody on Wednesday after a traffic stop in Springfield Missouri.
On Tuesday, Springfield officers arrested Ruth Blair. Both Ruth Blair and Nicolas Gibson are wanted in connection with a murder that happened back in July near 71st and Lewis at the Cascade Apartments.
Police said the shooting appeared to be a robbery that went bad. Ruth Blair, Nicholas Gibson, Samuel Washington, and Leanna Roacher are all charged with murder.
Officers had already arrested Washington and Roacher.