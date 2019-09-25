Thunberg started weekly school protests outside Swedish parliament a year ago before it snowballed into a worldwide movement. The award comes days after she gave a fiery speech directed at world leaders at the United Nations Climate Summit.

"People are dying and dying ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is the money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth," she said Monday, as she fought back tears. "How dare you!"

The other winners of the award were Brazilian indigenous leader Davi Kopenawa, Chinese women's rights lawyer Guo Jianmei and Western Sahara human rights defender Aminatou Haidar.

Thunberg is also among the 301 candidates nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The winner will be announced in the first week of October.

According to the Nobel Prize organization, any national member of government can nominate an individual for the heralded peace award. Freddy André Ovstegard and two other Norwegian lawmakers chose Thunberg because of her leadership in the fight against climate change.

If Thunberg wins the Nobel Peace Prize, she would be the youngest recipient since Malala Yousafzai, who was 17 years old when she received the prize.