OHP Searching For Men Accused Of Impersonating Troopers On Lake Eufaula
McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for two men who they say stopped boaters with flashing blue and red lights pretending to do inspections.
“This is my pop’s boat,” she said. “I basically hang out with him. We come out here, we don't catch much, but it's about the bonding,” said Shelly McCarroll.
Every once and a while, McCarroll says troopers will stop them on the lake.
“They've always been very friendly,” she said about the troopers.
Now troopers are looking for two men who they say are pretending to be them.
Trooper Ryan Griffith says they got a report on Sept. 14 that two men used a boat with flashing lights to stop boaters at night on Lake Eufaula.
“Two subjects that impersonated lake patrol troopers on Eufaula Lake and attempted to conduct an inspection and get people off the vessel,” Griffith said.
Griffith says he thinks the men stopped several boats, and said once people requested to see some ID, the men rode off, lights flashing.
"We don't know why. We're concerned about it and anxious to catch them."
Griffith said the incidents happened near the town of Canadian. He said the men were in a white bottom jet boat and were last seen headed south.
“To have someone do it on the water is never heard of by me, it is a first for us,” Griffith said.
“There's no gain in it,” McConnell said. “I don't see it. I don't understand the motive.”
OHP says anyone who may have been stopped by the men or who has information is asked to call their tip line: 1-866-OHP-TIPS.