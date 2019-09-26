Heavy rainfall is underway this morning across part of northeastern into southeastern OK as a weak cold front sags southward into the area. A Flash flood watch remains for some locations through the early morning hours. Numerous thunderstorms have developed along this boundary and will continue to move southward through the next few hours producing heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning. A flash flood watch remains for these areas, including the Tulsa metro, through the morning hours with rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches possible. This activity should begin to slowly weaken and diminish coverage during the late morning hours with the boundary stalling and lifting northward into Kansas later this afternoon or evening. This will create a tricky temperature forecast today, but most locations across NE OK may reach the upper 70s or lower 80s with some upper 80s still possible again across far southeastern OK. Later tonight into Friday morning the boundary should be too far north to influence the area with storms until late Friday night when the front once again takes a run at southeastern Kansas and northeastern OK with additional scattered storms. A few of these storms late Friday night into pre-dawn Saturday could be strong to near severe, but the overall threat will remain low. The timing, at least as of now, would keep most of the storms out of the area for Friday night football games. But it may be close. A few storms will be approaching the I-44 corridor region by late Friday with most chances into Saturday morning. Outdoor activities early Saturday morning, including the Komen Race for the Cure, may be impacted by some showers or storms. The next front may approach the area about Wednesday into Thursday of next week.