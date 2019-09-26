News
Traffic Backed Up On I-40 Near I-35 After Semi-Truck Catches Fire
Thursday, September 26th 2019, 5:18 AM CDT
A semi-truck caught fire early Thursday morning blocking a roadway near Interstate 40 eastbound and Interstate 35 Dallas junction.
The fire has been put out, official said.
There are no reports on injuries.
Traffic is reported to be backed up on eastbound I-40 and northbound I-35.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
