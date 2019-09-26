The Tulsa State Fair Opens Thursday Morning
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thursday is opening day for the Tulsa State Fair and there are many events happening for the kick-off.
One event happening Thursday is the Dairy Goat Show. It starts at 8 a.m.
Officials say they're expecting thousands of people at the fair over the next week and a half.
If you don't want to come out on the first night and would rather wait until tomorrow, the main building will be open starting at 10 a.m and close their doors at 10 p.m.
The Midway-where all of the rides and games are - will be open tomorrow at 11 a.m. and run until midnight.
If you need to buy your tickets, you can head out to the ticket office starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and they'll be open selling tickets until 10 p.m. all 11 nights of the fair.
And come find the News On 6 team inside the main building; we'll be here every day.