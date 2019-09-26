Iranian President Speaks To U.N. General Assembly
The President of Iran spoke to the U.N. General Assembly Wednesday shortly after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced new sanctions against the regime.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the U.N. General Assembly that the Middle East is burning in the flames of war and aggression by the United States.
Rouhani says Iran will not negotiate any new deal with the U.S. over its nuclear program until sanctions are lifted.
"Our patience has a limit. When the U.S. does not respect the United Nations' Security Council Resolution" said Rouhani.
His speech comes after a coalition of countries accused the regime of attacking oil fields in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.
Wednesday, the U.S. announced new sanctions against Iran that will punish businesses-including China for transporting Iranian oil.
"This is the beginning of an awakening to the truth that Iran is the aggressor and not the aggrieved as they run around New York this week" said Pompeo.
Rouhani called on countries in the Middle East to join a "Coalition of Hope" to solve problems in the region.
The U.S. and allies also blame Iran for attacks on oil tankers and shooting down a U.S. drone in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran denies.