Owasso Woman Accused Of Robbing Man She Met On Dating App
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman is in jail accused of using a dating app to rob a man.
Tulsa Police say the victim connected with Danica Raelee Faul through a dating website and met with her at a motel near 31st and Memorial for sex Wednesday night around 10 o'clock. The victim told officers when he walked in the room two men were inside with guns pointed at him.
Police say the men took the victim's money and his SUV. Officers arrested Faul near the motel room and say the victim identified her.
Investigators say they found a red wig she'd been wearing in the room and say she tried to hide money that she'd been paid for sex. Officers say they believe they know one of the men involved but haven't arrested him. They say they found the stolen SUV behind the motel.
Investigators say they're reviewing security video from the motel but if you know anything call Crime Stoppers.