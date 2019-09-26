The Oklahoma Cannabis Business Alliance Hosts Medical Marijuana Convention
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Cannabis Business Alliance is hosting a convention focused on medical marijuana, and they're expecting thousands of people to show up.
This is the second year for Green on Greenwood, and it's one of three cannabis conventions in Tulsa the weekend of September 27th.
The event's primary focus this year is on education by showing people how medical marijuana benefits them and helping people understand legal-related aspects--like how much someone can carry and where it can be used.
There will be booths, speakers, and other resources at the event.
The event goes until 6 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Greenwood Cultural Center.
The GreenGrow Expo is also this weekend at the Renaissance Hotel in Tulsa. For more information on the convention, click here.