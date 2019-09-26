Sapulpa Students Donate To Help Orphan In El Salvador
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - Students from Liberty Elementary STEM Academy in Sapulpa donated hundreds of dollars to help sponsor a student in El Salvador.
The students exceeded their coin drive goal and raised just over $571 for Jose Ramirez. After the students used a coin machine at First United Bank to count the money, the bank decided to donate an extra 400 dollars.
Principal Tom Walsh said it started because his sister went to El Salvador and sponsored an orphanage there. Telling the school about her work inspired students and staff to help out in their own way. Walsh hopes to raise awareness with his students about how other children live around the world.
"He's six years old and he's in kindergarten. We're helping him to get clothes, school things, a home, and stuff for his home," said 5th grader Chevy Wikel.
The principal along with a teacher will travel to El Salvador next month to meet the student and deliver the check and school supplies