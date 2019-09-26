News
Former Employee Accused Of Vandalizing Catoosa Diner
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - Catoosa Police arrest a man after they say he threw a rock through Flo's Burger Diner.
Police say Rodney Howard is a former employee of the diner and through a rock through their window after he was fired. Police say he confessed to the crime when they found Howard at his home.
The diner had to close for part of the day because of the mess, according to Manager Angelica Dudley.
"We turned several away first thing this morning because we were supposed to open at 11 and they were waiting right outside for us to be open. Because of all the clean-up we had to do, it stopped a little bit of business," Dudley said.
Howard faces a count of malicious injury to property.