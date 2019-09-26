Muskogee Public Schools Hope For $110 Million Bond
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Muskogee Public Schools hopes voters will pass the largest school bond in the district's history.
The vote is coming up on Oct. 8. The bond issue would include new buildings, renovations to old ones, and state-of-the-art athletic facilities.
Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall says the $110 million bond will cover improvements at every campus in Muskogee.
"I can tell you just from experience that I've had, there's no question that if you build these kinds of things, people will move here," he said. "People will be a part of it."
Some renovations and additions will be done, but two buildings will be completely rebuilt: Alice Robertson Junior High and Tony Goetz Elementary. AR will turn into a freshman academy.
One big addition is called "Rougher Village," a brand new complex that includes a basketball gym and a football stadium. It'll be built right across the street from Muskogee's main high school campus.
"You go to every other 6A school district, our facilities are the poorest around," Mendenhall said. "And I can say that without any hesitation."
Mendenhall served as Broken Arrow's superintendent for seven years. He said he worked and watched Broken Arrow grow from just another suburb, into a thriving community. Mendenhall believes it's something that could happen here, but they need voters to get on board and share in the vision.
"Our kids in Muskogee deserve this," he said. "They deserve to have the finest facilities just like the kids they're competing against."
For more information on what the bond issue entails, click here.