News
Tulsa State Fair Opens Day After Storms
TULSA, Oklahoma - It was pretty dreary earlier today because of the rain, but as you can see that all cleared up and people are moving in.
State fair officials said they’re keeping a close eye on the forecast. They’ve got a team that’s tracking any issues. There shouldn’t be any severe weather during the next 11 days, apart from some possible showers this weekend.
State fair staff says they have policies and plans in place to shut down rides and move crowds inside if they need to because of weather.
Hopefully they won’t need to do any of that this year, but they say they’re main priority is people’s safety.