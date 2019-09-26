Tulsans React After Court Ruling Allows Women To Be Topless In Public
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new court ruling allowing women to be topless in public is raising concerns for Tulsa's community.
Deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriffs Office are making sure everyone is following the laws but this year, but the new court ruling makes their jobs a little bit different.
Many people wonder how this will affect certain public events such as football games, parks, the Gathering Place, and even Tulsa's State Fair.
"I am old and I am old school. Things are changing. Things are changing quick, whether it's that or the medical marijuana. I don't think it's right," a man said at the State Fair.
However, schools and privately owned establishments like the Gathering Place are able to enforce their own policies.
"Our student dress code applies to the school day and school related activities, which says that you have to wear a shirt. So we will enforce that on our students and we will enforce that on anyone who comes as well," Charlie Hannema said, Broken Arrow Public Schools.
The Gathering Place has also said they will "continue to uphold its family-friendly environment."