Woman Arrested After Hitting Tulsa Building
A woman is in jail Friday morning after officers said she drove into a building along Brookside.
Officers said the driver of the car that hit the Revved Fitness building originally left the scene of 34th Street and Peoria around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
They said the woman driving the car later came back to where the accident happened and was arrested on complaints of suspicion of DUI.
Someone else who saw this happen said the woman's brother was driving, and she pulled the wheel causing the car to hit the building.
Officers are still working to find out exactly what happened.