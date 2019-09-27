Medical Marijuana Expos Aims To Educate, Answer Legal Questions
It's the second day of the Green on Greenwood medical marijuana expo, and another cannabis convention is also coming up this weekend here in Tulsa.
Organizers say these are partnering conventions, so there's no competition.
Friday is the last day for Green on Greenwood, then the GreenGrow Expo is scheduled for Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29 at the Renaissance Hotel.
Nearly 7,000 people were here for Green on Greenwood in 2018, which was the state's first ever cannabis convention.
It's been more than a year since medical marijuana became legal here in Oklahoma, but people still have a lot of questions about it.
Leaders from both conventions say the goal is to help people understand the industry and answer any legal-related questions they may have.
Perry Jones III with Tulsa Higher Care clinic said "From patients' rights to the laws to understanding the types of medicine you can use, legalities and doses; so,--I mean--we've got all platforms covered."
For more information on Green on Greenwood, click here and for information on the GreenGrow Expo click here.