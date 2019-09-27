Search For 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Mass Graves To Start
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa says the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will start in the next couple of weeks.
The city says they'll use a ground penetration radar to look for the graves, and the first radar search is scheduled for October 7th.
The city's plans to scan over Oaklawn Cemetery, Newblock Park and Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens.
The city's Public Oversight Committee for this project says they've found another spot near Newblock Park where graves may be hidden.
Once the results from the ground penetration radar are complete, the results will be made available at the next Public Oversight Meeting, which is October 24th at the Rudisill Library.
The physical evidence investigation is being led by the State of Oklahoma Archaeological Survey, which based at the University of Oklahoma.
The public will be able to see the ground work they're doing, and the city says the exact schedule will be posted later next week.