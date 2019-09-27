News
Tulsa Municipal Court Offering Traffic, Parking Ticket Amnesty Sessions
TULSA, Oklahoma - If you have traffic or parking tickets, the city of Tulsa is giving you a little grace.
Starting next month, Tulsa Municipal Court will offer two amnesty sessions.
The first session will be for those with parking tickets.
The city says it has almost 67,000 parking tickets, totaling more than $2.5 million.
Between October 28th and November 8th, drivers can pay those parking fines without late fees or court costs.
The second amnesty session is from February 24th to March 6th for other traffic violations, like running red lights and speeding. The city says more than 10,000 of those are not paid.