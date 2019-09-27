News
Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Disruptive Passenger
A flight from New York to Los Angeles landed safely after being diverted because of a disruptive passenger.
This all started as a complaint. The passenger was apparently angry that he couldn't use the first class bathrooms on a flight from New York to L.A.
The disruption eventually escalated; and at some point during the flight, other passengers said the man tried to enter the plane's cockpit and made a "verbal threat to harm the plane."
However, Alaska Airlines disputes that saying "we have no indication he tried to breech the flight deck." But the company did describe him as "combative" and "unruly."
Eventually the man was restrained, and the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City where police took over.