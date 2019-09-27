Taliban Threatens Afghanistan Polling Centers Ahead Of Voting
Afghanistan says its deploying thousands of troops and police to guard polling stations ahead of Saturday's presidential election.
The Taliban, who is opposed to this weekend's presidential election, has relentlessly threatened to disrupt polling day with suicide bombings and rocket attacks.
So far, the group has sent suicide bombers to rallies and election offices--killing dozens and warning they'll kill more.
Afghan officials say they're doing what they can to keep voters safe. Security will be tight at the nearly 5,000 polling centers set up in schools, mosques, hospitals, and district centers.
Two senior security officials say the number of security forces deployed is over 100,000.
Officials say U.S. forces will also provide air support for the forces.
But, officials are closing more than 400 polling centers because they say they're too difficult to secure.
Many in Afghanistan say they're concerned it wont be enough, and others say they're still determined to vote.