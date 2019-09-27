Documents Show Phone Service, Electric Was Cut Prior To Beggs Triple-Homicide
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A search warrant, just unsealed Friday, shines new light on the investigation of a triple-homicide in Beggs stating that electric and phone service was cut to the victims' home before they were killed.
The document shows investigators seized computers, cameras, guns, and ammunition from the home of Oklahoma City attorney Keegan Harroz. She's accused of intimidating Tiffany Eichor, one of three people shot and killed at a Beggs home earlier this month.
Also killed were Eichor's parents, Jack and Evelyn Chandler.
The newly unsealed documents reveal electricity and phone service was cut to the victims’ home before the killings, and shell casings from at least two weapons were found inside the home. The document says law enforcement noted numerous items of value commonly stolen in burglaries or robberies were undisturbed and in plain view.
The document says during the investigation, law enforcement discovered Eichor was the petitioner of a protective order against Barry Titus – a client of Harroz. Through interviews and tips, detectives learned Titus was Eichor's ex-spouse and he had also made threats to kill the family.
Titus was charged with domestic assault and battery, domestic strangulation, and kidnapping.
The court document also says a vehicle similar to the one owned by Harroz was seen on video near the time of the murders and that two people wearing masks and gloves were approaching the electric meter to the victims' home before the power was cut.
According to the documents, police believe the two people in the video match the heights of Harroz and Titus. They were also able to link phone records and the vehicle Harroz was driving, which is similar to one near the home just before the killings.
Also, the documents accuse Harroz of intimidating Eichor by having one of her clients plant drugs at Eichor's home, then alert the DEA. That "drug" turned out to be powdered sugar.
Harroz was taken into custody September 13 on complaints of intimidating a witness.
News On 6 has reached out to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office, they say they have no comment on the investigation.