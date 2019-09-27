In an effort to better serve our viewers, we're making it easier for them to become listeners. That's right: News On 6 is back on the radio!

Starting Oct. 1, you’ll be able to listen to News On 6 newscasts LIVE on 1170 KFAQ.

Here's the new lineup:

5AM-7AM - Six In The Morning

7AM-Noon - Pat Campbell

Noon-1PM - News on 6 at Noon

1PM-3PM - Business Rockstars

3PM-4PM - The Best of Pat Campbell

4PM-6:30PM  - News on 6 / CBS Evening News

6:30PM-7PM - The Best of Pat Campbell

7PM-10PM - Mark Levin

10PM-MID - Ben Shapiro

MID-4AM - Coast-to-Coast

4AM-5AM - America's First News