Listen To News On 6 Newscasts On 1170 KFAQ Starting Oct. 1
In an effort to better serve our viewers, we're making it easier for them to become listeners. That's right: News On 6 is back on the radio!
Starting Oct. 1, you’ll be able to listen to News On 6 newscasts LIVE on 1170 KFAQ.
Here's the new lineup:
5AM-7AM - Six In The Morning
7AM-Noon - Pat Campbell
Noon-1PM - News on 6 at Noon
1PM-3PM - Business Rockstars
3PM-4PM - The Best of Pat Campbell
4PM-6:30PM - News on 6 / CBS Evening News
6:30PM-7PM - The Best of Pat Campbell
7PM-10PM - Mark Levin
10PM-MID - Ben Shapiro
MID-4AM - Coast-to-Coast
4AM-5AM - America's First News