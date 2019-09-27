Tulsa Businesses Meet To Reduce Crime
TULSA, Oklahoma - More than ten business owners who operate near I-44 and Yale are working together to cut down on crime in their area.
Jason Koss and his business partner are hard at work at the former Knights Inn near I-44 and Yale. Their goal is to renovate the entire hotel from the ground up and help make the area safer.
"There's a ton of potential in them and they just need some tender loving care. They need some hard work and some help," Koss said.
Koss says the massive hotel has several large banquet facilities and a large kitchen. He's hoping to turn the hotel around and kick crime to the curb by updating security, and doing large scale renovations.
"We've installed all new security lights we upgraded security, a lot of foot patrol, just simple customer security issues so normal criminal traffic is not going on," he said.
More than ten business from the area are working together, meeting monthly trying to help the area and push out crime.
"If you commit a felony or cause a felony to be committed in our properties we file a report. We hire an attorney and have Joe serve them, our night security serve them, and generally they are eliminated within a weeks time," said Kathy Holt, vice president of Property Management LLC.
Already 13 of the business employ the same security company, which allows them to share information.